Digital Vehicle Inspections From BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

NextGear is a digital vehicle inspection tool from BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY that greatly enhances customer communication and shop productivity. NextGear requires no additional equipment and includes two-way texting and future appointment scheduling capabilities.
NextGear’s capabilities also include: vehicle condition photographs and videos, BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports, speech-to-text note taking, complete vehicle maintenance profiles, ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time and cloud storage of all data, providing protection and easy access.
For more information, visit boltontechnology.com.