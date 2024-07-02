Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration

A Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is more of a storage device than a filter. The DPF traps soot particulates so they can be broken down into smaller particles through a chemical reaction at the molecular level.

The DPF has thousands of tiny channels that trap the soot and prevent the particulate matter from exiting out the tailpipe. The DPF has a lot of surface area covered by a layer of a chemical catalyst that contains small amounts of precious metals, usually platinum or palladium.

To reduce the particulate matter or soot, you need to raise the combustion chamber temperature high enough to reduce the particulate matter from forming. NOx is formed when the combustion temperatures exceed 3,200°F (1,800°C), and the amount of oxide formed depends not only on the temperature, but also the length of time the heat is applied.

What is a Regeneration Procedure?

The drawback to all of this is that the DPF needs to be cleaned regularly. The soot particles attach themselves to the lining of the DPF while the engine is running. At the same time, the filter is slowly clogging with the very particulates that it’s designed to remove from the exhaust. This process of cleaning the DPF is done through a process called regeneration.

Regeneration is a process cleans using heat. The heat is generated by altering the qualities of air and fuel exiting the exhaust port and entering into the DPF.

What is Diesel Passive Regeneration?

Passive self-regeneration is completely transparent to the operator and does not affect the machine’s operation or performance. The only indication when a passive regeneration cycle has been activated is either an exhaust temperature warning light indicating the exhaust temperature is higher than normal or a message stating a regeneration cycle is in process.

What Triggers a Regeneration?

The regeneration process could be triggered by the hours in operation, mileage or even idle time. The one sensor that is critical to triggering a regeneration cycle are pressure sensors located before and after the DPF. If the sensors detect a pressure differential that is great enough, it will trigger the regeneration procedure.

What is Diesel Active Regeneration?

Active self-regeneration occurs when there is not sufficient heat in the exhaust to convert the PM being collected in the DPF. The active regeneration is self-activated by the PCM based on various inputs. The PCM sends a command to raise the exhaust temperatures by adding a small amount of injected raw fuel upstream of the DPF. The chemical reaction of the precious metals in the DPF and the raised exhaust gas temperatures oxidizes the PM from the filter.

What is Stationary Regeneration?

Stationary, or parked, regeneration is the same as active regeneration but takes place while the vehicle is not being driven. This is either driver-induced or done with a scan tool. There are times when the driver will need to perform a manual or “parked” regeneration on the side of the road. This may be because they canceled an earlier regeneration, or an automatic regeneration had started, but was interrupted. In some cases, the regeneration is “forced” onto the driver for ignoring an earlier request to perform a parked regeneration by causing the vehicle to go into limp mode.

A lot of times, a warning light or message will tell the driver to pull over and begin a parked regeneration.

Can an Aborted or Canceled Regeneration Damage the DPF?

Some diesel exhaust filter failures are a result of not allowing the regeneration to take place. This will inadvertently clog the DPF to the point that replacement is the only option. Although it can be cleaned to some degree, a portion of functionality is still lost due to the severity of the restriction. Another problem is when it is in regeneration and the excess heat combined with the clog causes the metal casing of the DPF to expand and rupture. Which, of course, means the only solution is to replace the DPF. The DPF requires professional cleaning every 150,000-250,000 miles or 5,000 hours.