Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Vehicle
2014 Ford Fusion, FWD, L4-2.0L Turbo, Automatic Transmission
Mileage: 103,478
Problem
The Fusion was involved in a front-end collision. After the body repairs, which included replacing the Steering Gear/Power Steering Control Module (PSCM), the power steering system was inoperative. The message center displayed a new warning message: “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY”.
Case Details
The technician connected a scan tool and found the following diagnostic trouble code (DTC): C200B:29
• Steering Shaft Torque Sensor 1 Signal Invalid.
He attempted to download the previously saved data again from the old PSCM to the new one using the factory programmable module installation (PMI) method but could not get the system to complete the process. An ALLDATA Tech-Assist consultant suggested replacing the PSCM with another OEM part.
Confirmed Repair: The shop got another PSCM from the dealer. The technician installed it and this time the system completed the calibration process. The warning message and DTC did not return. The power steering began operating as designed. Even OEM parts can sometimes be defective right out of the box. Fixed!
