 Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair
Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO) Video

Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (VIDEO)

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO) Video
play

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

Diagnostics

Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Here are the case details behind a message center displaying a “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY” warning message.

 

on

Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion, FWD, L4-2.0L Turbo, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 103,478

Problem

The Fusion was involved in a front-end collision. After the body repairs, which included replacing the Steering Gear/Power Steering Control Module (PSCM), the power steering system was inoperative. The message center displayed a new warning message: “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY”.

Case Details

The technician connected a scan tool and found the following diagnostic trouble code (DTC): C200B:29 

• Steering Shaft Torque Sensor 1 Signal Invalid.

He attempted to download the previously saved data again from the old PSCM to the new one using the factory programmable module installation (PMI) method but could not get the system to complete the process. An ALLDATA Tech-Assist consultant suggested replacing the PSCM with another OEM part.

Confirmed Repair: The shop got another PSCM from the dealer. The technician installed it and this time the system completed the calibration process. The warning message and DTC did not return. The power steering began operating as designed. Even OEM parts can sometimes be defective right out of the box. Fixed!

