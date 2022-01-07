Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Click Here to Read More

Mileage: 103,478

Problem

The Fusion was involved in a front-end collision. After the body repairs, which included replacing the Steering Gear/Power Steering Control Module (PSCM), the power steering system was inoperative. The message center displayed a new warning message: “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY”.

Case Details

The technician connected a scan tool and found the following diagnostic trouble code (DTC): C200B:29

• Steering Shaft Torque Sensor 1 Signal Invalid.

He attempted to download the previously saved data again from the old PSCM to the new one using the factory programmable module installation (PMI) method but could not get the system to complete the process. An ALLDATA Tech-Assist consultant suggested replacing the PSCM with another OEM part.