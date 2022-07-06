Diagnosing A Engine P0316 Code (Video)

Click Here to Read More

Let’s talk about misfire codes, specifically “P0316: Engine Misfire Detected on Startup (First 1000 Revolutions)”. What does this code mean, and how do you diagnose the root cause?

Around the 2006 model year, cold start emissions monitoring became mandatory here in the US. Before this mandate, emissions monitoring wouldn’t begin until after the engine reached operating temperature, and it entered into closed loop fueling. Oxygen sensors are the primary device for emissions monitoring, but they are inactive when the engine is cold. They simply aren’t reliable for cold start monitoring.

However, the misfire monitor is working from the first revolution of the engine. This monitor uses the crankshaft position sensor to measure crankshaft acceleration, then it compares the acceleration readings for each cylinder. A misfiring cylinder will produce a slower crankshaft acceleration speed. The monitor will recognize this and illuminate the check engine light.