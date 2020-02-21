Connect with us

Diagnostics

Diagnosing Audi A8 TPMS Issues

These are all the steps you’ll need to pinpoint fault issues in TPMS for 2009-2016 Audi A8 vehicles.
Advertisement
 

on

According to the Autel TS508 Quick Start Guide, the TPMS STATUS SCREEN provides a single screen organization to easily view sensor details and instantly pinpoint fault issues in TPM vehicle systems, including the 2009-2016 Audi A8.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

1 Select Advanced Mode

2. Select Vehicle Make, Model and Year 

3. Select TPMS Diagnose

4. Hold the tool close to the sidewall right above the sensor. Press Trigger to activate the sensor (Sensor ID, temperature and pressure will display).

5. When all the sensors (four or five wheels) have been triggered, OBD Connection option will display. Connect the OBD cable to the vehicle and press Y to continue. The tool will automatically read sensor IDs and DTCs from the ECU. 

6. GREEN signals and OBDII icons mean the ECU ID matches the sensor ID;
RED signal and OBDII icons mean the ECU ID does not match the sensor ID;
RED battery icon indicates a low sensor battery;
Amber TPMS icon indicates that DTCs are present in the ECU.

7. TPMS status details will display, including activated sensor ID; ECU sensor ID; pressure; temperature; sensor battery.

8. If the amber TPMS icon is shown, select the TPMS icon and press Y to view DTCs. 

9. View DTC detail information. When done, press Trigger to erase DTC.

Courtesy of Autel.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Diagnosing Audi A8 TPMS Issues

on

Turbo Tools: Boost Drivability, Diagnostics

on

Voltage Drop Testing Is The One Meter Test That Doesn't Lie

on

Tech Tip: TPMS Relearn Procedures
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Dana Announces Electrification, Digital Product Training

News: Jasper Partners With Find A Wrench

Video: VIDEO: Damaging Engine Gaskets Due To Over Pressurization

Diagnostics: Diagnosing Audi A8 TPMS Issues

Diagnostics: Turbo Tools: Boost Drivability, Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Wheel Speed Sensor Diagnostics for Meters and Scopes

Fuel Pump Diagnostics – Using Voltage Drops and Current Draw
Ford EcoBoost Engine direct injection Ford EcoBoost Engine direct injection

Diagnostics

Solving Carbon Deposits In Direct Fuel Injection Engines
Ford power steering Ford power steering

Diagnostics

Diagnosing Power Steering Loss on a 2008 Ford Escape
Connect