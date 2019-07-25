News/Ford
Development Continues On Ford’s All-Electric F-150

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market next year. This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year. 

Both electrified models will have the toughness, capability and innovation that F-150 customers have come to expect, according to the automaker.

Watch as Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the Ford F-150, shows the capability of a prototype all-electric F-150 by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.

