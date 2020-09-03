Connect with us

DENSO Upgrades Website For Better B2B Service

 

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has  upgraded its business-to-business customer portal for easier purchasing, simplified navigation and improved  tracking of transactions. The site also allows DENSO’s  aftermarket business partners to tailor account activity reports to fit their individual company needs, said the company.

“We put ourselves in the shoes of our distributors, buying groups and other business partners and redesigned the entire website based on what they need to know to increase their operational efficiency,” said Joseph Mejaly, senior VP at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “These improvements allow  companies to spend more time doing what they do best and less time on paperwork and administration.”

The reformatted display offers businesses a concise,  customized dashboard of recent orders, invoices, returns and searches; a streamlined system for processing and tracking orders; and sorting functions that allow them to generate invoices, credit memos, reports and spreadsheets — digital and downloadable — suited to their  organizational and planning needs. Customers can also use the dashboard to get more details on each item and review past account activity.

Convenient new features include a page dedicated to warranties, core returns, claims and return goods authorizations (RGAs), with simple instructions for every type of return, bill of lading, shipping arrangements for qualifying returns and disposition of nonreturnable parts. All pages make it quick and easy to check the status of pending transactions, said the company.

DENSO also enhanced its website’s existing features, including operations that allow business customers to search for products by part and vehicle and cross-reference components made by other manufacturers to locate DENSO First Time Fit replacement parts.

The single login gives businesses secure 24/7 year-round access to all DENSO  parts, services and catalogs and automatically connects those previously registered to the updated website. Additionally, business  customers can track their accounts for all DENSO light-duty and heavy-duty automotive parts, as well as MovinCool, Robotics and ADC products.

For more information on the DENSO’s new B2B customer service website and all DENSO products and services, visit http://densoautoparts.com.  Additional Information is also available online in the latest DENSOconnect YouTube video

