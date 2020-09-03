DENSO Upgrades Website For Better B2B Service

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. , an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp. , has upgraded its business-to-business customer portal for easier purchasing, simplified navigation and improved tracking of transactions. The site also allows DENSO’s aftermarket business partners to tailor account activity reports to fit their individual company needs, said the company.

Click Here to Read More

“We put ourselves in the shoes of our distributors, buying groups and other business partners and redesigned the entire website based on what they need to know to increase their operational efficiency,” said Joseph Mejaly, senior VP at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “These improvements allow companies to spend more time doing what they do best and less time on paperwork and administration.”

The reformatted display offers businesses a concise, customized dashboard of recent orders, invoices, returns and searches; a streamlined system for processing and tracking orders; and sorting functions that allow them to generate invoices, credit memos, reports and spreadsheets — digital and downloadable — suited to their organizational and planning needs. Customers can also use the dashboard to get more details on each item and review past account activity.

Convenient new features include a page dedicated to warranties, core returns, claims and return goods authorizations (RGAs), with simple instructions for every type of return, bill of lading, shipping arrangements for qualifying returns and disposition of nonreturnable parts. All pages make it quick and easy to check the status of pending transactions, said the company.