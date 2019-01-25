DENSO Named Marketing Sponsor Of John Force Racing

DENSO Products and Services Americas has joined John Force Racing as an official marketing sponsor for the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

“Welcoming another world-class partner like DENSO to our racing family is exciting for John Force Racing,” said John Force, CEO and owner of John Force Racing and driver of the PEAK Coolant and Motor Oil Chevy Camaro. “We’re committed to putting on the best show we can for our fans, and sponsors like DENSO help make that possible. We’re both focused on the quality of what we produce. We depend on it when we’re out there on the race track.”

The DENSO logo will be featured on all John Force Racing hot rods throughout the 2019 Mello Yello season. The series kicks off Feb. 7-10 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Pomona, California, the first of 24-weekend races that make up the nine-month season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of America’s great sports dynasties,” said Joseph Mejaly, senior vice president of operations, sales, strategic planning and marketing at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “Like DENSO, John Force Racing values safety and performance and has proven time and again they are a winning combination.”

In addition to partnering with John Force Racing, DENSO is the title sponsor of the DENSO NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway scheduled for April 5-7. DENSO has served as the title sponsor of the weekend race and a supporting sponsor of the entire NHRA Mello Yello Series for the past three years. In August 2018, DENSO extended the title sponsorship through 2021.

At every race, DENSO welcomes fans to Nitro Alley, the midway to learn more about and purchase DENSO’s premium Iridium TT, Iridium Power and Iridium Racing spark plugs. DENSO also posts its own race and product updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube throughout the series.

For half a century, DENSO has sponsored world-class motor sports, including NHRA, NASCAR, Formula One, World Rally Championship and Super GT races. DENSO spark plugs, alternators, radiators and engine management systems are among the precision original equipment and replacement auto parts widely used by professional racing teams on every circuit around the globe.