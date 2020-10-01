DENSO Launches PowerEdge Heavy-Duty J180 Mount Alternator

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., has introduced the J180 mount alternator to its line of PowerEdge (PE) aftermarket products. The addition of this model expands coverage of DENSO’s high-performance PE starters and alternators to more than 90% of all Class 8 trucks on the road today, said the company.

“We’re excited to add the J180 to our line of 12-volt, 170-amp 24PE alternators whose quality, reliability and durability are unmatched,” said Gilbert Ramirez, manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Planning. “Based on their superior RPM output, efficiency, size and craftmanship, these alternators lower the total cost of ownership to keep trucks in motion and companies in business.”

DENSO’s PowerEdge brand has grown to 18 part numbers of replacement starters and alternators that meet and exceed the electrical demands of the heavy-duty rigs that drive the economy. PowerEdge electrical parts cover Class 8 trucks build by the world’s leading manufacturers, including Freightliner, Hino, International, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Volvo and Western Star.

Standard on the 24PE alternator is DENSO’s patented rectangular segment conductor (SC) technology. This square wire copper stator makes the 24PE a compact, lightweight alternator that consistently delivers higher amps at idle and cruising speeds and outlasts the competition.

Also standard on the 24PE alternator is its remote sense function, which allows batteries to recharge faster after start-up and extends battery life.

The 24PE alternator requires less engine power, which adds fuel savings to the unit’s advantages. All PowerEdge products are 100% new with no core charge and built with original-equipment technology backed by a one-year/unlimited mileage warranty.