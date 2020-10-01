Connect with us

Products

DENSO Launches PowerEdge Heavy-Duty J180 Mount Alternator

DENSO’s PowerEdge brand has grown to 18 part numbers of replacement starters and alternators.
Advertisement
 

on

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., has introduced the J180 mount alternator to its line of PowerEdge (PE) aftermarket products. The addition of this model expands coverage of DENSO’s high-performance PE starters and alternators to more than 90% of all Class 8 trucks on the road today, said the company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We’re excited to add the J180 to our line of 12-volt, 170-amp 24PE alternators whose quality, reliability and durability are unmatched,” said Gilbert Ramirez, manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Planning. “Based on their superior RPM output, efficiency, size and craftmanship, these alternators lower the total cost of ownership to keep trucks in motion and companies in business.”

DENSO’s PowerEdge brand has grown to 18 part numbers of replacement starters and alternators that meet and exceed the electrical demands of the heavy-duty rigs that drive the economy. PowerEdge electrical parts cover Class 8 trucks build by the world’s leading manufacturers, including Freightliner, Hino, International, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Volvo and Western Star.

Standard on the 24PE alternator is DENSO’s patented rectangular segment conductor (SC) technology. This square wire copper stator makes the 24PE a compact, lightweight alternator that consistently delivers higher amps at idle and cruising speeds and outlasts the competition.

Also standard on the 24PE alternator is its remote sense function, which allows batteries to recharge faster after start-up and extends battery life.

The 24PE alternator requires less engine power, which adds fuel savings to the unit’s advantages. All PowerEdge products are 100% new with no core charge and built with original-equipment technology backed by a one-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

Advertisement

The 24PE alternator is among the PowerEdge heavy-duty aftermarket products that pair DENSO’s world-class engineering, design and standards with its supply chain partnerships to meet the industry’s growing demand for premium parts at competitive prices. They include the 39PE Gear Reduction Starter, the 43PE Direct Drive Starter, and aftertreatment products – diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts – for capturing tailpipe emissions.

In the coming months, DENSO plans to further expand the PowerEdge line by introducing the first in a series of new 39PE starters. For detailed information on all PowerEdge products, applications and part numbers, visit www.PowerEdgeProducts.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Products: Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

Products: OTC Introduces Three New High-Reach Underhoist Stands

Products: CRP Offers New AAE Hydraulic Power Steering Pumps

Products: Recharge Faster With Milwaukee M18 Power Supply

Advertisement

on

DENSO Launches PowerEdge Heavy-Duty J180 Mount Alternator

on

Lang Tools Adds New Pry Bars

on

Knipex Introduces New Cobra XS Pliers

on

Access, Loosen And Remove Frozen O2 Sensors With LTI's Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Lang Tools Adds New Pry Bars

Products: Knipex Introduces New Cobra XS Pliers

Products: Access, Loosen And Remove Frozen O2 Sensors With LTI’s Kit

News: Women In Auto Care Announces 2020 Award Winners

Products: CRC Launches Automotive Parts Cleaner & Degreaser Pro Series

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect