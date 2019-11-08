Delphi Technologies To Become Full-Line Chassis Supplier, Accelerates Engine Management Product Line Expansion

Delphi Technologies announced its latest product line expansions for its North American Aftermarket business. This year’s rapid growth in the chassis line, driven by the importance of a complete portfolio, positions the company to achieve its goal of becoming a full-line supplier in the first quarter of 2020. Delphi Technologies is also offering customers increased choice and availability of parts by broadening its coverage in engine management, a move that resulted in double-digit growth for key products.

“As we are fast tracking our new-to-range process, we are providing customers much faster new growth opportunities,” Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, said. “By expanding our sales coverage in two key product categories for vehicle repairs, we’re demonstrating our investment to growing our customers’ businesses. And we’ve achieved this growth while maintaining our best-in-class product testing and validation procedures, so technicians can install our parts with confidence every time.”

Chassis

The Delphi Technologies chassis line more than doubled in size, bringing part numbers to more than 8,000 in 2019. By the end of the year, sales coverage will increase to 97 percent, covering 26 major automotive brands, both import and domestic, including late model applications through 2019. The chassis program includes control arms, tie rods, inner and outer tie rod ends, sway bar links, ball joints, bushings, drag links, idler arms, pitman arms, trailing arms and more.

Each chassis part is developed and engineered based on extensive dimensional and material analysis of OE designs. All parts are manufactured and tested according to stringent Global Technical Requirements, capturing the engineering expertise of Delphi Technologies to ensure each part matches OE fit, form and function. For example, all control arm assemblies undergo 250,000 cycles in a three-axis test rig that simulates the braking, cornering and travel forces these parts will experience in the real world. Unlike many of its competitors, Delphi Technologies tests the entire assembly to ensure the structural integrity and durability of the arm, bushings and ball joint when operating together as a system, said the company.

Engine management

Delphi Technologies expanded its engine management portfolio this year by adding more than 250 part numbers, resulting in double-digit growth for engine sensors. This expansion complements its full line of ignition coils and MAF sensors. Coverage for knock sensors increased by 40 percent, while MAP and camshaft position sensors increased by 30 percent. The company also added new ABS wheel speed sensors, crankshaft position sensors and vehicle speed sensors, and plans to reach 75 percent sales coverage in engine sensors by the end of 2020. Delphi Technologies has pursued smart consolidations for greater stocking efficiency in this category, offering higher coverage with fewer SKUs.