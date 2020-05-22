Connect with us

Delphi Technologies Recognized By ACPN

 

Delphi Technologies received the ACES and PIES Data Award for Large Catalogs from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, for the accuracy of its electronic catalog data. Adding to the achievement, the award comes after Delphi Technologies expanded its catalog at an intensive pace in 2019. The company doubled its chassis product offering and grew its engine sensors range by double digits while never wavering in its catalog accuracy. This resulted in an increase of nearly 200,000 application records in one year alone.  

“I am deeply proud of our cataloging team for their commitment to maintaining the best standards of data accuracy in the industry,” said Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America. “For a catalog as large as ours, this is a tremendous achievement. We do this difficult work because we know that an error in our catalog can be quite disruptive for our customers, and we are committed to providing best-in-class support in this critical area of aftermarket business operations.” 

The Delphi Technologies electronic catalog offers multiple helpful features for customers, including detailed specification data, over 100,000 interchanges, and 61,000 images. More than three thousand parts feature 360-degree views.  

