Dayco To Back Watson Racing Cobra Jet Mustangs

Watson Racing has announced Dayco as a new sponsor. Watson Racing and Dayco will team up to compete in both the NHRA SAMTech Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Holley EFI Factory Super Cars, with drivers Chuck Watson Sr. and Chuck Watson Jr. at the controls of two 2019 Cobra Jet Mustangs.

“We’ve been competitive the past few seasons with our 2019 Cobra Jet Mustang, going 7s at 180-plus mph,” said Chuck Watson II. “My dad has competed in both NHRA and NMCA competition, and he’s consistently qualified at the front, set records and won races. We are excited to add Dayco to our program and we anticipate a great working partnership where both parties can benefit from the data we gather.”

“The folks at Dayco share the same passion as we do at Watson Racing,” said Chuck Watson Sr. “We strive for perfection on and off the track and it’s fantastic to work with a company on the cutting edge of engine technology like Dayco.”

In business since 1905, Dayco is a global leader in parts manufacturing, offering a wide range of engine drive system components for automotive, heavy duty, powersports, industrial, lawn and garden, and hydraulics applications. Dayco products, such as high-quality belts, tensioners, balancers and water pumps, can be found on everyday vehicles, race cars, heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment and more.

Dayco has a team of engineers dedicated to bringing racing-specific technology to market for everything from snowmobiles and off-road vehicles to cars used in drifting, Formula One and drag racing.