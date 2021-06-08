Dayco, Physis Partner To Develop World-Class Hybrid EV Modules

Dayco , a leading engine products and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments has entered a strategic partnership with Ningbo Physis Technology Co., Ltd. ( Physis ), a global leader in the design and manufacture of world-class products and solutions for the fields of motion control and energy conversion. This partnership will allow further development of hybrid system solutions for light and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers across the globe. ﻿

Dayco’s system know-how and integration capabilities coupled with Physis’ capabilities in the field of motion control will allow us to provide a highly optimized and efficient Dayco Hybrid Module (DHM), for P2 hybrid architecture electrifying both light and heavy-duty hybrid vehicles as well as improving the system performance and reliability

“For more than a decade, Dayco has supplied components and sub-systems for BSG mild-hybrid powertrains, also known as P0 Architecture, that continuously improve fuel savings and reduce CO2 emissions while maintaining durability. Together with Physis, Dayco continues to advance the electrification of vehicles. Our core product and R&D teams are laser-focused on system integration and delivering best-in-class hybrid electric drives that provide industry leading efficiency and performance,” said Wouter Nijenhuis, executive vice president of OE Sales and Business Development for Dayco. “We are committed to investing in research and development and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to provide best-in-class and environment-friendly technologies to our customers.”

Modular, compact and scalable, DHM electrifies an extensive line of both light and heavy-duty hybrid vehicles with the end-goal being electrification and hybridization in the most efficient and sustainable manner. Dependent upon customer needs, there are unique solutions that meet exact specifications from low (48V) to high (800V) voltage solutions; and, DHM can either be fully integrated or added as a bolt-on solution to existing powertrains.