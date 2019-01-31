Dayco Launches Heavy-Duty Water Pumps

Dayco has launched a new heavy-duty water pump product line. This will expand the company’s current North America water pump product line to initially provide 55 SKUs, covering 97 percent of heavy-duty applications.

Dayco says its new line of heavy-duty water pumps are engineered to OE standards with cast iron blades and have been 100-percent end-of-line leak tested. Designed with the latest technology, the heavy-duty water pumps feature upgraded materials for the bearing, impeller and gasket.

Design features include:

Low friction seals: prevent coolant leakage and provides a longer service life;

Cast iron blades: ensure efficient coolant flow, provide higher performance, improved efficiency and reduced cavitation; and

Coolant-resistant bearings: optimized for each individual application and capable of withstanding high rotation speeds and heavy loads.

“We are excited to expand our current product line in North America and launch heavy-duty water pumps. This will offer our customers another great solution to enhance our current line. Dayco will continue to move forward, offering innovative and valuable options for our customers,” said John Kinnick, executive vice president US aftermarket.