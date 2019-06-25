Dayco Announces Leader For US Aftermarket Sales And Marketing

Mike McTeer

Dayco has announced the appointment of Mike McTeer as vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. aftermarket. In this role, McTeer will be accountable for all aspects of Dayco sales and marketing strategy within the United States.

“I am excited about my expanded role at Dayco; this is a great opportunity to serve in a leadership role leveraging the past Dayco heritage and integrating new and exciting Dayco product and marketing strategies,” said McTeer.

McTeer joined Dayco in 2018 as the director of business strategy, U.S. aftermarket. He has been focused on developing and integrating Dayco aftermarket departments to better serve both present and future Dayco customers.

McTeer brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, having worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Factory Motor Parts and Federal-Mogul Motorparts.

“I am pleased to have Mike take on his new role as vice president of sales and marketing. His success at Dayco, along with his experience will play a key role in satisfying our customer’s needs. We will leverage Mike’s knowledge to develop strategies to achieve our current and future initiatives,” said Bruno Vallillo, president global aftermarket.

McTeer earned his bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.