Darin Morgan Joins BES Racing Engines

Starting March 1, Morgan will be responsible for assisting BES owner Tony Bischoff in several areas, including product development and cylinder head assembly.

“I’ve known Darin for several years,” Bischoff said. “He has a great work ethic, plus, you can’t find many people with his years of experience building engines and cylinder heads. I think Darin can help take us to the next level.”

Morgan, who has 35 years of experience in race engine building, including more than two decades with Reher-Morrison Racing Engines, and most recently, at Mast Motorsports, will relocate from Nacogdoches, TX for the new position.

“[BES Racing Engines’] reputation in the industry is already well deserved—they don’t need my help to produce record-setting racing engines,” Morgan said. “I’m just going to be there to help them produce even more. The most exciting part for me is working with Tony and his team. This new position will probably be one of the best I’ve ever had.”

Among the expected benefits, Bischoff anticipates Morgan’s appointment will help the team shorten lead times.

“Something we are struggling with right now is delivering products quickly, and that’s for a couple of reasons,” Bischoff said. “One is that we’re just incredibly busy. But two, our suppliers are behind. It is so hard to get blocks and castings today—it just blows me away. Some are more than three months behind, where it used to be one week. Almost all my suppliers are running this way, making us work a little harder to order things earlier. That’s where Darin may be able to help.”