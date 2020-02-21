Dana Announces Electrification, Digital Product Training

Dana Inc . announced that it will conduct interactive, technician-focused training sessions covering electrification systems and technologies, as well as other key Dana offerings, during next week’s 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting. Taking place in Dana’s booth, No. 3403, the sessions will be available during exhibition hours Feb. 25-26.

Dana subject matter experts will present on primary aspects of vehicle electrification, including high-voltage safety, and electric-vehicle (EV) architecture, operation and maintenance. The company also will offer training for its digital offerings, including Rhombus TireAnalytics and the efficient procurement of the right replacement parts through Dana’s e-commerce platform. The training sessions feature Cristy Lee, a skilled technician, multi-media personality, motorsports reporter, avid motorcyclist and host of Dana’s Driveline Forensics technician training series.

“TMC is an important opportunity for Dana to interact with the foremost maintenance management professionals about technology specifications and best practices in vehicle maintenance,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “As a leader in conventional and electrified driveline technologies, these training sessions allow us to share our component and systems expertise and knowledge with this important audience.”

Each EV-focused session will be interactive, featuring an electric-equipped chassis, and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, during exhibition hours as follows:

10:30 to 10:45 a.m. – High-voltage Safety

11:00 to 11:15 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Operation

Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Uptime with Rhombus™ TireAnalytics

1:00 to 1:15 p.m. – DanaAftermarket.com

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

2:00 to 2:15 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

Training sessions will continue Wednesday, Feb. 26, during exhibition hours as follows:

8:45 to 9:00 a.m. – High-voltage Safety

9:15 to 9:30 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Architecture

9:45 to 10:00 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Operation

10:15 to 10:30 a.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

10:45 to 11:00 a.m. – Uptime with Rhombus™ TireAnalytics

11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – DanaAftermarket.com

11:45 a.m. to Noon – Electric Vehicle Architecture

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Electric Vehicle Maintenance

Dana will host these interactive training sessions, as well as feature its comprehensive lineup of Spicer Electrified systems, traditional driveline technologies, and other solutions for commercial vehicles in booth 3403 at the TMC annual meeting, Feb. 24-27.