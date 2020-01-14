Dana Aftermarket’s Free, Interactive Training Academy

The Dana Aftermarket Training Academy learning management system (LMS), beginning with Victor Reinz gaskets, is your personal learning center. Using slideshows and videos, this software application allows you to learn at your own pace and on your own schedule.

Click Here to Read More

Convenient And Practical

The Victor Reinz Training Courses are divided into short but informative chapters, so learning is convenient and practical. As you work through the chapters, you will gain an understanding of gasket fundamentals such as how they function, their design composition, and even some disassembly and installation basics.

24/7 accessibility

Responsive design works on most devices,

with content automatically scaled to fit your screen

View slideshows and video presentations

Learn at your own pace

Educational And Useful

Each chapter is followed by a brief quiz to aid in content retention and enhance your learning experience. When you’re done, you can download and print a personalized certificate of completion to document your success!

Courses: Gaskets 101, 102, and 103

Take quizzes to reinforce your learning

Track your progress on the dashboard

Receive your Certificate of Completion for each course

The Victor Reinz Training Courses will help you become a gasket expert – online, simply, and at your convenience. For more information, please visit victorreinz.us/dana-aftermarket-training-academy.