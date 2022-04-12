Customer-Supplied Parts Should Be Nobody’s Business

If you ever walked into restaurant and ordered the omelette of the day, then proceeded to hand the cook a bag of groceries, you’d get laughed out of the place. And yet, automotive customers often have no problem demanding that you install the parts they bought from an online source – or worse, found in the back of the garage.

When considering whether to install parts that you don’t source, consider that it all comes down to the “bilities:” reliability, profitability and liability.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine interviews three industry veterans who have first hand experience with bad things that can happen and good ways to avoid falling into the parts trap.