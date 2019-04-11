CTA Tools Introduces New Hose Clamp Pliers

These new Hose Clamp Pliers (1048) from CTA Tools feature a 30mm circle head with multi-directional diamond pattern for secure grip and a wide application range, including radiator hose clamps, transmission cooler lines, air intake clamps and more. It is spring loaded for easy handling with the ability to open up to 55mm in width. The pliers also feature a 30° degree bend for easier access and cushion grips with an extra-long design (13.5 in. / 34.29 cm) for reaching components deeper in the engine bay.

For additional information, visit CTA Tools.