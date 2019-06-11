News
ago

CTA Tools Introduces Glow Plug Puller Kit

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

MAHLE Service Solutions Announces Facebook Promotion In Recognition Of National Automotive Service Professionals Week

YANG Announces June Regional Meet-Up In Philadelphia

CTA Tools Introduces Glow Plug Puller Kit

E-Z Red Introduces Rechargeable COB LED Work Light

WIX Filters And Babcox Media Are Looking For 'Game Changing' Shops

Gates Expands Portfolio Of Aftermarket Modular Hoses

GB Remanufacturing Introduces Ford 6.0L PremiumPACK

VDO Seat Cooling Fans Designed To Restore OE Performance For Improved Comfort

BWD Automotive Launches New Website

Mitchell 1's SocialCRM Achieves Google Partner Status

CTA Tools makes it easy to remove glow plugs even when the compartment is not accessible. The Glow Plug Puller Kit (7804) is especially useful in narrow engine bays, with glow plugs nearest the fire-wall. According to the company, technicians can remove broken glow plugs from the top of the cylinder head without damage.

The Glow Plug Puller Kit includes one electrode puller, one electrode reinforced drill with two guides, two specially centered mills with one mill support preventing damage to the head, one tap and one slide hammer extractor to pull out broken glow plugs, three refreshing taps sizes: M8, M10x100 and M10x125 with hex drive.

For additional information, visit CTA Tools.

Show Full Article