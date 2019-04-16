CTA Deep Metric Socket Set Provides Access To Recessed Areas

The CTA Tools Deep Metric Socket Set (1099) features 120mm long metric sockets for extra-deep reach to provide access to recessed areas with extra long bolts, as found on some bumpers, rear lamps, glow plugs and door hinge fittings.

The set is designed for diesel glow plugs (10mm, 12mm, 17mm), Benz C-Class (W204) rear bumper covers (10mm, 12mm), BMW N54 Twin-turbo valve cover bolts (12mm), BMW E90/92 Lug Nuts (17mm), BMW spark plugs (14mm), BMW E90/92 clutch bleeder valve (11mm), Ford 7.3L glow plugs (10mm) and the most common European sizes: (8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 13mm, 15mm and 17mm).

All sockets connect using a 3/8 in. square drive. Sizes in the set include: 1708 – 8mm, 1709 – 9mm, 1710 – 10mm, 1711 – 11mm, 1712 – 12mm, 1713 – 13mm, 1714 – 14mm, 1715 – 15mm, 1716 – 16mm, 1717 – 17mm and 1718 – 18mm.

