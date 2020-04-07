CRP Offers Rein Turbo Oil Feed Pipes For Audi, VW

CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes (CRP P/N TFP0326) for popular Audi and VW applications. Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are designed as direct-fit replacements to ensure easy and trouble-free installation.

Designed to restore optimal performance and withstand the rigorous demands of turbo cooling systems, Rein Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are manufactured with premium ContiTech hoses to help prevent premature failures. The pipes are built to resist excessive heat, oil and ozone, which can break down the rubber hosing.

Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are available for Audi A3, A3 Quatro, Q3, Q3 Quatro, TT and TT Quatro model years 2008-2018, as well as Volkswagen Beetle, CC, EOS, Golf, GTI, Jetta, Passat, Passat CC, Tiguan and Tiguan Limited model years 2012-2018.

CRP Automotive provides everything needed for a complete installation, including all necessary hardware and seals, saving time and additional costs.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, www.reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, www.showmetheparts.com/crp/.