CRP Offers New AAE Hydraulic Power Steering Pumps

The new AAE Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) Pumps provide coverage for BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche models.
CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers a series of new AAE Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) Pumps that provide an excellent solution for high quality replacement on popular European makes. Every unit is manufactured to strict OE engineering standards, engineered for minimal abrasion and maximum service life, and guaranteed for fit, form and function as intended by the original manufacturer. These new pumps are designed to solve some of the most common power steering service issues and failures such as fluid leaks, squeaking or whining noise, and heavy steering feel at low speed, said the company.

CRP Automotive offers 11 part numbers that provide coverage for a wide range of models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche models 1999-2015. Coverage includes more than 57 models and a total VIO of 1,665,044 in U.S. and 157,987 in Canada.

 AAE HPS Pumps are 100% hydraulically tested under load and engineered for minimal abrasion and maximum service life. The pumps come complete with all components needed for installation, including single-use aluminum bolts when required, so technicians have all of the necessary parts to complete the job quickly and efficiently.

Note: As a service tip, CRP Automotive recommends installing a new power steering reservoir and related hoses along with using either the OE or Pentosin CHF 11S Hydraulic Fluid for a complete service.

