CRP Automotive Wins 2019 Best Functional Fluid Award For Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid

CRP Automotive received Best Functional Fluid Award for its Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid from the Import Vehicle Community at AAPEX 2019.

CRP Automotive received the Best Functional Fluid Award for its Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid (Part No. 1058111). The award was presented by the Import Vehicle Community at its annual Import Products and Marketing Awards ceremony during the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Show in Las Vegas.

Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid named Best Functional Fluid by the Import Vehicle Community at AAPEX 2019.

The Pentosin ATF 9 Transmission Fluid is a fully synthetic, high performance automatic transmission fluid (ATF) for life-time application in automatic gearboxes. It was specifically formulated with reduced viscosity to optimize the performance of the latest 8 and 9-speed ZF automatic transmissions. Pentosin ATF 9 is designed to deliver outstanding friction control to ensure excellent shifting performance. It also provides ultimate wear protection and anti-shudder performance. In addition to applications for European and Asian vehicles, Pentosin ATF 9 also offers coverage for domestic vehicles. Pentosin ATF 9 meets the strict requirements of BMW ATF3+ and Honda Type ATF3.1, said the company.

