News
ago

CRP Automotive Releases 3 New Pentospeed 0W-20 Motor Oils For European Makes

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CRP Automotive Releases 3 New Pentospeed 0W-20 Motor Oils For European Makes

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

Melling Performance Extends Partnership With Elite Motorsports And Erica Enders Through 2019

Cloyes Earns Outstanding Shipping Performance Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

LIQUI MOLY, Stevens-Miller Racing Announce 2019 Partnership

Hyundai Tech Tip: Engine Vibration Due To Misaligned Timing Marks On The Oil Pump

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Dodge Tech Tip: Drone Or Vibration Present During MDS Operation

Ford Tech Tip: Gas Nozzle Stuck In Filler Neck

Aisin Earns Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance 2018 Fill Rate Award


CRP Automotive, a provider of OE-quality replacement and service parts, now offers three new Pentospeed application-specific motor oils formulated to deliver super high performance and high fuel economy. The new Pentospeed motor oils deliver cutting-edge OEM technology and fulfill the need for technically advanced, high-performing formulations, according to CRP.

The new 0W-20 Pentospeed motor oils cover more than 3 million VIO and feature the following OE approvals: Pentospeed LL-14 – BMW approved for Spec. LL-14, Pentospeed VCC – Volvo approved for Spec. VCC RBSO-2AE’ and Pentospeed SP IV – Volkswagen approved for Spec. 508.00/509.00.

CRP says all three motor oils were developed using the newest additive technology, in conjunction with ultra-high-performance base oil, offering significantly lower fuel consumption and speedy engine oil circulation. The formulations have been developed for highly stressed engines, down-sized aggregates and engines with Stop-Start systems.

Show Full Article