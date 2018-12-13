CRP Automotive Releases 3 New Pentospeed 0W-20 Motor Oils For European Makes



CRP Automotive, a provider of OE-quality replacement and service parts, now offers three new Pentospeed application-specific motor oils formulated to deliver super high performance and high fuel economy. The new Pentospeed motor oils deliver cutting-edge OEM technology and fulfill the need for technically advanced, high-performing formulations, according to CRP.

The new 0W-20 Pentospeed motor oils cover more than 3 million VIO and feature the following OE approvals: Pentospeed LL-14 – BMW approved for Spec. LL-14, Pentospeed VCC – Volvo approved for Spec. VCC RBSO-2AE’ and Pentospeed SP IV – Volkswagen approved for Spec. 508.00/509.00.

CRP says all three motor oils were developed using the newest additive technology, in conjunction with ultra-high-performance base oil, offering significantly lower fuel consumption and speedy engine oil circulation. The formulations have been developed for highly stressed engines, down-sized aggregates and engines with Stop-Start systems.