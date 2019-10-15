News/CRP Automotive
ago

CRP Automotive Learning Corner To Feature ‘The Humble Mechanic’ For Videos, Q&A At 2019 AAPEX Show

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CRP Automotive Learning Corner To Feature 'The Humble Mechanic' For Videos, Q&A At 2019 AAPEX Show

S/P2 Partners With WD-40 Company To Give Students The Opportunity To Earn An Industry Credential

Apex Tool Group Launches SATA Tools In US

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. '7 Reasons' Promotion Concludes With Reason 7 And A Chance To Win The 'Recharge' And 'Tune-up' At SEMA 2019 Grand Prize

The Network Hosts Parts Plus Car Care Center Advisory Council, Including Presentation By ATI

SAAB Tech Tip: Low Oil Pressure And Code P0521

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

Lisle Long Hose Clamp Pliers Provides Extra-Long Reach

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, will be featuring Charles Sanville, host of ‘The Humble Mechanic’ Podcast and YouTube channel, during this year’s AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. Sanville will be in CRP Automotive’s exhibit booth No3471 at The CRP Automotive Learning Corner on Nov. 5 and 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sanville will be producing videos with CRP Automotive product managers, as well as hosting Q&A sessions with his fans.

CRP Automotive will be featuring two What’s Hot Parts Tables, which will display some of the newest and most exciting product advancements the company’s brands have launched over the past year. The new products will include an AAE Remanufactured Electronic Power Steering rack, Rein Coolant Flange kit, Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid, Rein Transmission Service kit, Rein Electric Water Pump Coolant Service kit, Rein Valve Cover kit, Pentosin Automatic Transmission Service kit and AAE Hydraulic Power Steering pump.

Show Full Article