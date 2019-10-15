CRP Automotive Learning Corner To Feature ‘The Humble Mechanic’ For Videos, Q&A At 2019 AAPEX Show

CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, will be featuring Charles Sanville, host of ‘The Humble Mechanic’ Podcast and YouTube channel, during this year’s AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. Sanville will be in CRP Automotive’s exhibit booth No. 3471 at The CRP Automotive Learning Corner on Nov. 5 and 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sanville will be producing videos with CRP Automotive product managers, as well as hosting Q&A sessions with his fans.

CRP Automotive will be featuring two What’s Hot Parts Tables, which will display some of the newest and most exciting product advancements the company’s brands have launched over the past year. The new products will include an AAE Remanufactured Electronic Power Steering rack, Rein Coolant Flange kit, Pentosin ATF 9 Automatic Transmission Fluid, Rein Transmission Service kit, Rein Electric Water Pump Coolant Service kit, Rein Valve Cover kit, Pentosin Automatic Transmission Service kit and AAE Hydraulic Power Steering pump.