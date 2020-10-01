CRC Launches Automotive Parts Cleaner & Degreaser Pro Series

CRC Industries, Inc. , a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has launched a new advanced technology multi-use parts cleaner. The cleaning capability of fast-acting CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser Pro Series provides greater efficiency for technicians for multiple applications around the shop or garage. The product is highly effective for cleaning metal parts including carburetors, chokes, air intakes, throttle bodies, brake drums, rotors and calipers, said the company.

Click Here to Read More

“CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is the most powerful product of its kind on the market today,” noted Jonah Rauch, product manager for CRC Industries. “We developed this formula to help technicians save time on the job by removing the toughest grease, oil and varnish from metal parts, faster than ever before possible, while drying quickly and leaving no residue. Our lab testing proves it removes deposits 14 times faster than the competitive average. This next-level chemistry combined with our PowerJet spray nozzle breaks up deposits with cleaning performance that the competition just can’t match. Honestly, this is a game-changing product that sets a new bar for the multi-use parts cleaning category.”

CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is 50-State VOC compliant and meets SAEJ2784 and ASTMD1353 standards. Packaged in a larger shop-sized 24 ounce aerosol can, CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is the newest addition to the CRC Pro Series line that includes shop-sized chlorinated and non-chlorinated packaging for Brakleen Brake Parts Cleaner.

CRC Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores nationwide, O’Reilly Auto Parts and other automotive wholesale distributors and retailers.