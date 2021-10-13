CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line

CRAFTSMAN has announced V-Series – a new, premium line of tools for professional automotive and industrial applications. Designed to endure the most demanding applications, the V-Series professional portfolio includes hex keys, T-Handles, ratchets, wrenches, socket sets and screwdrivers all backed by the CRAFTSMAN lifetime warranty and conveniently available in stores and online at select CRAFTSMAN retailers.

Click Here to Read More

“From classic car restorations to heavy-duty industrial applications, CRAFTSMAN V-Series tools are made to handle the demands of professional level users,” said Jillian Shute, vice president, Automotive Solutions. “We designed this premium line of tools for those who don’t shy away from a frame-off restoration or face demanding conditions at a work site. What’s more, they’re backed by a full lifetime warranty.”

V-Series bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured with innovative X-Tract Technology, which removes fasteners up to 50 percent rounded while also helping to prevent rounding or stripping of new fasteners, according to CRAFTSMAN. The geometrically designed X-Tract Technology grooves create additional engagement points for gripping within a rounded screw, while also reducing interior stress when turning to help prevent rounding of new fasteners. Additionally, all V-Series bit-drivers, hex keys and T-Handles are manufactured using premium S2 steel for strength and durability.

Constructed with precision engineered gears, V-Series ratchets provide improved tool life and durability, the company says. All-metal ratchets are designed with three knurled zones for gripping, while bi-material handles allow for comfort and grip. V-Series ratchets also include an enclosed head, recessed directional lever and short arc swings allowing end users to access fasteners in tight spaces without sacrificing strength.

Available in SAE and metric measures, the V-Series line offers a complete range of combination, reversible ratcheting and extra-long ratcheting wrench sets designed with an I-beam panel for strength and comfort. These wrenches feature a new extended box end design that enables access to fasteners in recessed positions. Sets include a vertical wrench rack intended to fit most metal storage drawers, providing a compact and portable organization method.