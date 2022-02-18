Courage To Show Up Is First Secret To Success (Podcast)

What could a jazz musician and former navy signalman possibly say to motivate the automotive industry? As it turns out, plenty. According to Frank Leutz, owner of Desert Car Car in Chandler, AZ and host of the popular WrenchNation podcast, the ability to face each day’s challenges starts by accepting the opportunities each day presents.

Click Here to Read More



In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Frank retraces his path from Washington Hts., NY to the Valley of the Sun. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have ups and downs, but if we can step back and show up and treat every day like a new day, which requires courage, that’s what counts,” he says.

This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business, educational and networking event in the industry. For more information about this year’s show, being held in Las Vegas November 1-3, visit AAPEXShow.com