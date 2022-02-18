 Courage To Show Up Is First Secret To Success (Podcast)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Courage To Show Up Is First Secret To Success (Podcast)

on

AASA’s Paul McCarthy: It’s Easy When It’s Something You Care About [Podcast]

on

Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?

on

How Has The Pandemic Affected Customer Service?
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail Video
play

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Nitrogen Inside Shocks And Struts

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Courage To Show Up Is First Secret To Success (Podcast)

How do you succeed? First, show up, says Frank Leutz. This episode is sponsored by AAPEX.
Advertisement
 

on

What could a jazz musician and former navy signalman possibly say to motivate the automotive industry? As it turns out, plenty. According to Frank Leutz, owner of Desert Car Car in Chandler, AZ and host of the popular WrenchNation podcast, the ability to face each day’s challenges starts by accepting the opportunities each day presents.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement


In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Frank retraces his path from Washington Hts., NY to the Valley of the Sun. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have ups and downs, but if we can step back and show up and treat every day like a new day, which requires courage, that’s what counts,” he says.

This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business, educational and networking event in the industry. For more information about this year’s show, being held in Las Vegas November 1-3, visit AAPEXShow.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: Industry Hits Jackpot in Las Vegas – Were You There?

Podcasts: Podcast: Crowds, Conventions And Coming Back

Podcasts: Can We Turn Back The Tech Shortage Tsunami? (Podcast)

Podcasts: Podcast: Three Industry Bright Spots You May Be Ignoring

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService