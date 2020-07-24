Could COVID-19 Cause ‘Cash for Clunkers’ Comeback?

The desire to regain an economic foothold when we’re still stumbling through the confusion of the Coronavirus pandemic is understandable. These are confusing times with no definite end on the horizon and no clear outcome in sight. People are hurting now and the demand and desire to do what’s possible to help is laudable.

But I think bringing back a failed “Cash for Clunkers” program is far from brilliance. I’m sure you’ve heard that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.

The 2009 economic stimulus package that offered between $3,500 and $4,500 to people who traded in an older, polluting “clunker” for a moderately more fuel-efficient new car was intended to help in multiple ways. It was supposed to help the environment by getting polluters off the road and it was supposed to kickstart the U.S. economy during the financial crash of the late ’00s.

Things didn’t work out exactly as intended then and they’re unlikely to do so now. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Brookings Institute point out flaws in the assessment that the program did anything to help the economy overall, instead benefitting automakers alone.

Recently, major automotive aftermarket associations sent a letter to Congressional leaders in opposition of a new “Cash for Clunkers” type program from being included in new stimulus legislation. As a caution against insanity, leaders of several associations said this now about that then: