Cornwell Quality Tools Named Official Tool Of Summit Motorsports Park



Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, has announced that Cornwell Quality Tools has been named the Official Tool of Summit Motorsports Park for 2019.

Celebrating its 100th year, Cornwell Quality Tools is a family and employee-owned mobile tool company headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio. In addition to distribution centers in Wadsworth, Ohio, and Clearfield, Utah, the company has manufacturing facilities in Albion, Mogadore and Van Wert, Ohio, and it employs more than 300 people.

The highly regarded and reputable company uses high-grade alloy steel and modern heat-treating methods to produce products that are known for their design and durability. More than 650 mobile tool dealers sell the company’s products across the country.

Race fans can explore the Cornwell Quality Tools mobile truck at several signature events at Summit Motorsports Park. Specially made signage boasting the company will be placed in prime spots throughout the park.

In addition to being the Official Tool of Summit Motorsports Park, Cornwell Quality Tools is the Official Tool of John Force Racing, a championship-winning team that fans will flock to at the Summit Racing NHRA Nationals, on June 20-23, and at the 42nd Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire on Aug. 10 at Summit Motorsports Park.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cornwell Quality Tools as the Official Tool of Summit Motorsports Park,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “The mobile tool company, which has been in business for a century is committed to offering high-quality products that they stand behind, and we’re confident that through this partnership, even more people will become familiar with their dealers and everything they have to offer to professional technicians.”