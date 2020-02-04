Continental Named Alliance Diamond Award Winner

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has received the prestigious “Diamond Award” from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. The award was presented during the Alliance’s annual winter shareholder meeting and channel partner awards banquet on Dec. 10, 2019, at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Florida.

Click Here to Read More

Continental received the recognition for exceptional performance and excellence in 2019, delivering the highest year-over-year sales increase of any product line at APW with a growth of 155% and an average fill rate of over 96%.

(Left to right) Max Dull, Vice President and General manager of Alliance Parts Warehouse, James McGonagle, Head of Sales at Continental, Michael Westrom, Manager of Sales – Traditional Aftermarket at Continental, and Nick Chapin, Product Manager at Alliance Parts Warehouse.

The Diamond Award was created to recognize Alliance Parts Warehouse (APW) channel partners who distinguish themselves from all others. This top honor is reserved for only the best APW Channel Partners. The Diamond award is so named for the gemstone of the state of Arkansas, home to APW. Just as diamonds are known for their value and strength, APW Diamond Award recipients are Channel Partners who understand the value of a strong, collaborative relationship.

In presenting the award, Nick Chapin, product manager at Alliance Parts Warehouse, noted, “The Continental team consistently outperformed our sales projections and continues to bring us great product offerings that are certain to keep that trend going. They have even traveled to our shops and stores, conducting over 25 training sessions during the past year. Continental has all the hallmarks of a true partner and such incredible service and partnership deserves to be recognized.”