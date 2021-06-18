Continental Invests $110M In Texas ADAS Facility

Technology company Continental is advancing construction on a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Texas. When complete, the plant in New Braunfels, Texas, will manufacture products for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) – the foundation of assisted and automated driving. The facility is a long-term investment of approximately $110 million (about €100 million) in the future of mobility and the New Braunfels community.

Construction is underway now to develop the 215,000-square-foot facility. Operations are expected to start in the second half of 2022.

“Advancing growth and innovation in ADAS technology is essential as we build cars for the future,” said Samir Salman, CEO, Continental North America. “At Continental, we’re always seeking new opportunities to make drivers safer in support of our goal of zero traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes. More than ever, drivers want access to new technologies because it makes them and their passengers safer. This new facility ensures we can continue to grow and improve as we build the next generation of mobility in Texas.”

Continental develops key components for assisted and automated driving all over the world. With this new location, the company is positioned to expand its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the United States. This is especially important as demand for intelligent safety functions continues to increase.

Recognizing its potential impact, Continental began researching sensors, software and intelligent connectivity more than 20 years ago. The New Braunfels facility is an extension of that work as the company increases investments in the areas of assisted and automated driving. When the plant opens, local workers will produce radar sensors, which are essential for many sophisticated safety functions such has blind spot detection and forward collision warning.