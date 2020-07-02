Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

Continental has introduced two new Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) tools that are designed to help shops optimize their investment in TPMS and tire service. With the Autodiagnos TPMS D and SE Tools, professional technicians can handle all of the TPMS and tire service requirements of their customers.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Autodiagnos TPMS D reads and diagnoses 100% of the OE and 20 aftermarket TPMS sensor brands on the market, while Autodiagnos TPMS SE works with 100% of OE sensors and aftermarket sensors from REDI Sensor and EZ-sensor. Both tools can easily perform relearns on 98.6% of all domestic, European and Asian TPMS compliant vehicles. Unique user interface and tool flow

Continental’s new TPMS tools offer a unique graphical user interface that allows the tools to be used in a variety of lighting conditions and easily read in direct sunlight. Tool flow supports an individual repair facility’s service repair process and allows TPMS and tire service functions to be accessed from the main screen without requiring vehicle specific configurations where applicable. Designed to accommodate shops of all sizes, the Autodiagnos TPMS D tool can deliver complete TPMS service, diagnostics and support tire service, and is an ideal solution for shops that only require a single tool for their service and diagnostic needs. This new tool can read and clear TPMS codes and has a built in VIN scanner for faster Make/Model/Year lookups. The TPMS D can also program sensors from historical data and features an OBD2 mode that streamlines relearns for all of a vehicle’s sensors in under two minutes.

Advertisement