Continental Debuts Full Line Of ClearContact Premium Beam Windshield Wiper Blades

Continental has just introduced its new line of ClearContact premium beam windshield wiper blades to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Designed for professional technicians, the new program features quick and easy OE fit and trouble-free inventory.

ClearContact wiper blades do not require any adapters and come fitted with the right connection needed for the vehicle. With the program’s 14 front windshield part numbers in stock, shops can cover over 94% of passenger cars and light trucks that come in for service. Overall VIO in the United States and Canada exceeds 258 million.

ClearContact windshield wiper blades are available for both front and rear wiper applications. The front blades feature an all beam design and are available in 14 part numbers covering lengths from 15 to 28 inches. The rear wipers are offered with 19 part numbers in lengths from 10 to 16 inches.

Howard Laster, executive director, Automotive Aftermarket North America, Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket (CVAM) business unit, announced the new program and noted, “We are extremely excited about our new ClearContact wiper blades program because it readily complements our leading aftermarket programs and makes us more valuable to our distribution partners, import specialists and service shops.”

Laster added, “In addition to the selling power and OEM heritage of the Continental brand, our ClearContact wiper blades are ready to use right out of the box, just like our renowned REDI-Sensor TPMS Sensors. There’s no need for adapters or fumbling with the fit. With ClearContact, wiper blade replacement is a fast and easy one-step operation. Plus, the maximum application coverage offered by our minimal inventory requirement makes ClearContact the ideal choice for service shops, tire dealers and quick lubes.”