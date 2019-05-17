Continental Battery Named Vendor Of The Decade By Crow-Burlingame

Left to right: Ronnie MacCaslin, market development manager, Continental Battery; Bill Schlatterer, CEO, Crow-Burlingame Co.; Danny Coffman, director of major accounts, Continental Battery; Eric Royse, president and CEO, Continental Battery; Fletcher Lord III, president, Crow-Burlingame Co.; Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the Board, Crow-Burlingame Co.; Brandon Hartman, market development manager, Continental Battery; and Luis Carbonell, director of major Accounts, Continental Battery.

Continental Battery was awarded Vendor of the Decade on April 13 by Crow-Burlingame Co./Bumper to Bumper during their 2019 Vendor Show of the Decades, celebrating Crow-Burlingame’s 100th anniversary in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The award was given in recognition of the outstanding support in sales and marketing efforts, category leading fill rates and offering new ways to grow their business such as dedicated field marketing and merchandising teams.

“We are delighted and thankful to Crow-Burlingame Co./Bumper to Bumper in receiving this recognition. This award reflects the teamwork from the Continental Battery team in servicing its customers and going above and beyond their expectations,” said Eric Royse, president and CEO. “We take this opportunity to congratulate Crow-Burlingame Co. /Bumper to Bumper in achieving an impressive centennial milestone as a family owned company and look forward to the continuation and evolution of our great partnership in the hands of a new generation.”

Continental Battery is a privately held company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company is comprised of a team of more than 400 dedicated employees specializing in the distribution of batteries and related accessories for motive and stationary applications. The company owns and operates a distribution network of 51 logistics centers in the United States.

