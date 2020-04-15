Congress Intends To Add $250B For Small Business PPP Loans

Click Here to Read More

Congressional leaders are negotiating legislation to expand the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan by $250 billion with half of that amount being distributed through community banks.

The PPP loan was a key component of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which became law on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provided $349 billion for initial funding to guarantee PPP loans for small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) that equal up to 250% of a company’s monthly payroll (capped at $10 million), which can be used to cover payroll, mortgages, rent and other specified expenses. The PPP program began on April 3, but the initial amount funded by Congress is insufficient to address the large numbers of small businesses taking advantage of the program, hence lawmakers are moving to increase the funding level.

PPP loans offer favorable terms (1% interest rate, no collateral or personal guarantee requirements, no borrower or lender fees, and no payments for six months) and SBA will forgive the portion of the loans used to cover payroll, mortgage interest, rent payments and the cost of utilities for the first eight weeks if small businesses retain their employees and payroll levels.