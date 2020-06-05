Connect with us

Congress Extends Paycheck Protection Program

 

From Auto Care Association

The Senate passed the “Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility (PPP) Act of 2020.” This bill, which passed in the House on May 28, will now head to President Trump for his signature.

This latest law will amend the terms of the PPP in favor of loan recipients by: 

  • Establishing a minimum maturity of five years for a loan with a remaining balance after forgiveness. 
  • Extending the covered period during which loan funds may be used for certain expenses. The original covered period was 8 weeks from the date of loan origination and ended on June 30. It is now extended to 24 weeks after the loan origination or Dec. 31, 2020. 
  • Superseding the Small Business Administration’s policy that 75% of loan proceeds must be used for payroll expenses. The new percentage is 60%.
  • Extending the period of time in which a business may re-hire furloughed employees and restore wages in order to maximize loan forgiveness. And, accommodations are made for businesses that are (1) unable to rehire former employees and are unable to hire similarly qualified employees, or (2) are unable to return to the same level of business activity due to compliance with federal requirements or guidance related to COVID-19.
  • Allowing recipients to defer loan payments until they receive compensation for forgiven amounts. 
  • The Small Business Administration will issue implementing regulations and amend the application for PPP loan forgiveness in accordance with the Act. 

For further questions, contact Gabrielle Hopkins, vice president, federal affairs at [email protected]

