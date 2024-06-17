 Comprehensive Guide to Serpentine Belt and Drive System Maintenance

Comprehensive Guide to Serpentine Belt and Drive System Maintenance

Properly maintaining the entire drive system prevents premature belt wear and system failure, ensuring customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

When customers report noises under the hood, simply replacing the serpentine belt might not solve the problem. Modern belts, made from synthetic rubber, can last over 100,000 miles, but other components like tensioners, idlers, and pulleys also wear out and need inspection. This article outlines steps for a thorough inspection, including checking belt grooves, tensioner indicators, and pulley movement. Properly maintaining the entire drive system prevents premature belt wear and system failure, ensuring customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

