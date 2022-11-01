Complete Pentastar Oil Adapter Fix

Engine Oil Filter Adapter: 926-959

Upgraded Aluminum Engine Oil Filter Housing with Oil Cooler and Filter

Application Summary: Chrysler 2022-11, Dodge 2022-11, Jeep 2022-11, Ram 2022-12, Volkswagen 2014-11

The factory oil filter adapter on millions of OEM V6-powered vehicles often leaks oil when its plastic housing warps from harsh underhood conditions. As the plastic eventually degrades from heat and chemical exposure, it can even crack from simply tightening the oil filter cap during oil changes. When it fails, replacing it with an OEM housing could mean the same issues again in the future. This Dorman OE FIX™ filter housing is made entirely of aluminum for a more durable replacement of only the failure-prone OEM housing to help prevent future leaks. Don’t replace a leaking filter housing with another failure-prone design just like it – truly fix it with this improved design. Kit includes update filter and oil cap with heat-staked tag bearing updated cross-reference information for future services, and is bright orange to call attention to the updated part. Addition of cap, filter, and cooler permits use on all applications from 2011-2021.

Upgraded replacement – this aluminum oil filter housing is specially designed to more reliably replace the failure-prone plastic housing on specific vehicles

Repair it once – don’t fix a leaking filter housing with another failure-prone design just like it; repair it right the first time with this improved design and don’t worry about it again

Made in USA – engineered and manufactured in the United States, and backed by a team of product experts with more than a century of automotive experience

Smart solution – includes high-pressure, die-cast metal housing and all required gaskets for a robust repair of the component that causes leaks

This Article is Sponsored by: Dorman Products