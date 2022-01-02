Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep)

Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. In our last video we started to talk about Shop Operations. As you recall we talked about Scheduling jobs, maintaining customer logs, and managing afterhours drop-offs. Today we will continue Shop Operations with Technician communications, parts availability, and monitoring the service process.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Let’s start with effectively communicating the customer concerns. This is probably one of if not the most important communication that needs to happen in the shop. Of course, you need to get the information correctly from the customer, but the transfer of that data to the repairing technician or the scheduler is also very important. The scheduler will use this data to assign the work to the proper technician. Having the proper skills to diagnose and complete the correct repair are essential to satisfying the customers needs. Once assigned these information bits will assist the technician on where to look and what the possible solution for repair will be. Every detail regardless of how seemingly insignificant can be a clue for the technician. Be sure not to leave out any customer information that they have communicated to you about the vehicle condition.

Advertisement

Once this diagnosis has been made, it is very important that you formulate your response and information to the customer. Be sure before you have them on the line that you understand the diagnosis, the suggested repair, and any potential questions they may have. It is very frustrating for the customer to be put on hold while you get clarification. Another thing to have ready when you talk to the customer is parts availability. Especially in today’s market there are no for sure answers to availability. It is a key selling feature to tell a customer here is what you need, we have the parts and it will be done at an agreed upon time. Selling a job and then finding out the parts are not available is a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

While you are gathering the diagnosis, parts and repair information from the technician, it is also very important that you get an agreed upon completion time. Again, parts availability is a key ingredient in determining this time, be sure to allow for test drives, clean-up and any administrative time needed. When you give you customer an expected time, it better be as accurate as possible. What ever method you use to track your customers vehicle, be sure to monitor its progress. Some electronic systems have alerts set in them if something has gone not according to plan. The important thing here is you have to put all the correct information in for it to monitor it. You must follow up, This is not a set it and forget it issue.

Advertisement