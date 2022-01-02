 Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep)

on

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

on

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO)

on

Ignition Parts Trace Legacy To Yesterday's Innovation (Video)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO) Video
play

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO) Video
play

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Effective shop operations requires solid communication between owners, advisors, techs and customers. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Advertisement

Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. In our last video we started to talk about Shop Operations. As you recall we talked about Scheduling jobs, maintaining customer logs, and managing afterhours drop-offs.  Today we will continue Shop Operations with Technician communications, parts availability, and monitoring the service process.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Let’s start with effectively communicating the customer concerns. This is probably one of if not the most important communication that needs to happen in the shop. Of course, you need to get the information correctly from the customer, but the transfer of that data to the repairing technician or the scheduler is also very important. The scheduler will use this data to assign the work to the proper technician. Having the proper skills to diagnose and complete the correct repair are essential to satisfying the customers needs.

Once assigned these information bits will assist the technician on where to look and what the possible solution for repair will be. Every detail regardless of how seemingly insignificant can be a clue for the technician. Be sure not to leave out any customer information that they have communicated to you about the vehicle condition.

Advertisement

Once this diagnosis has been made, it is very important that you formulate your response and information to the customer.

Be sure before you have them on the line that you understand the diagnosis, the suggested repair, and any potential questions they may have. It is very frustrating for the customer to be put on hold while you get clarification.

Another thing to have ready when you talk to the customer is parts availability.

 Especially in today’s market there are no for sure answers to availability. It is a key selling feature to tell a customer here is what you need, we have the parts and it will be done at an agreed upon time. Selling a job and then finding out the parts are not available is a recipe for disaster.

Advertisement

While you are gathering the diagnosis, parts and repair information from the technician, it is also very important that you get an agreed upon completion time.

Again, parts availability is a key ingredient in determining this time, be sure to allow for test drives, clean-up and any administrative time needed. When you give you customer an expected time, it better be as accurate as possible.

What ever method you use to track your customers vehicle, be sure to monitor its progress. Some electronic systems have alerts set in them if something has gone not according to plan. The important thing here is you have to put all the correct information in for it to monitor it. You must follow up, This is not a set it and forget it issue.

Advertisement

Manual tracking systems are no different. They must be updated and followed throughout the process. Customers showing up for an incomplete vehicle is a sure way to degrade customer satisfaction.

This video is sponsored by the Group Training Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Service Advisors Also Control Workflow – ASE C1 Test Prep

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Race Into Street & Strip Performance, Louisville, KY

Video: Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

Video: How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService