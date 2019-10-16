Cold Case Radiators Added To Motor State Product Line

Motor State Distributing has added Cold Case Radiators (CCR) to its expanding vendor product line.

Whether it’s a ground-up restoration project or tuning a classic car for maximum performance, improving the cooling system is typically a key part of the process, often beginning with the radiator. Launched in 2014 and building on parent company Max Performance’s 35 years’ experience in the performance industry, Cold Case Radiators has quickly grown into a nationally recognized producer of affordable, top-quality radiators, said the company.

A specialist in high-performance radiators for muscle cars and trucks from the 1950s through today, Cold-Case Radiators offers high-quality aluminum performance radiators and components. Built with 100% TIG-welded aluminum and proven, innovative designs, Cold-Case Radiators feature a limited lifetime warranty and a 60-day “COOL” guarantee.