Cloyes Unveils New Global Branding Strategy, Supporting Website

After hearing from its customers and gaining important market intelligence, Cloyes Gear and Products, recently unveiled a new global branding strategy and logo, as well as a new website, designed to communicate the nearly-100-year history of the company, the quality of its automotive timing products, and its commitment to supporting its customers and the automotive aftermarket.

“The global landscape in our product category is incredibly competitive,” said Brian Wheeler, vice president of business development and marketing for Cloyes. “Following months of competitive analyses and market research, we’re excited to launch a new global branding strategy and logo to support our brand growth worldwide. We’ve leveraged the history and value of the Cloyes brand to elevate our branding strategy and communicate the effectiveness and quality of our automotive product line.”

The updated Cloyes logo and brand materials are reflective of the company’s heritage, while still emblematic of the organization’s current technology and more modern aesthetic, the company says. The refreshed Cloyes’ branding strategy ensures that customer interactions with the company’s messaging and materials will be as consistent and high-quality as the Cloyes family of products.

The new Cloyes website features a custom parts lookup tool and online catalog, complete with the easy-to-use year-make-model part finder as well as vehicle identification number (VIN) lookup technology. Each search result links all applicable assets and content to each part number, such as installation tips, technical resources and videos. The custom designed site was developed with a modern bold aesthetic and mobile-friendly design providing an intuitive user experience on desktop or any device on the go.

“Automotive professionals and consumers continue to rely on the internet more and more to research quality parts and find application-specific replacement parts,” said John Bohenick, CEO for Cloyes. “With our new website, our main goal was to help users find parts more efficiently. With the technology we’ve designed, for both OE replacement and high-performance timing products, we’ve achieved that goal.”

To visit the new Cloyes website and use its parts finder, visit cloyes.com.