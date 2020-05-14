Connect with us

Products

Cloyes Supplies Crankshaft Sprocket For 2020 Corvette

The company’s nearly 100-year experience in manufacturing and engineering of timing drive systems recognized with new business.
Advertisement
 

on

At the 155,000-square-foot Cloyes manufacturing plant in Paris, Arkansas, highly-skilled employees manufacture machined powertrain gears, sprockets and idler assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket, marine and high-performance applications. Today, employees at the Cloyes plant are manufacturing an essential engine component for one the most sought-after vehicles: the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. Often referred to as the “mid-engine Corvette,” the 2020 model delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful production Stingray ever, according to General Motors (GM).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Cloyes’ contribution to the newly-redesigned vehicle is a LT2 Crankshaft Sprocket. The sprocket is manufactured from SAE 1144 billet steel and has a 22-tooth cut to the ISO-606 Roller Sprocket specification. The sprocket teeth are induction-hardened for durability, and the sprocket has a custom six-tooth involute spline on the front hub to drive the oil pump impeller.

“The receipt of this business reconfirms the level of quality, reliability and capability that Cloyes offers its global automotive OE and aftermarket customers,” said Steve Fairbanks, vice president of manufacturing for Cloyes. “All Cloyes products are extensively tested and verified to ensure that they meet OE specifications. With a deep-seated commitment to customer success, Cloyes drives innovation and manufactures products that enhance engine performance and provide peace of mind to manufacturers, drivers, and professional technicians.”

After opening its Paris manufacturing plant in 1963, Cloyes successfully regained ownership of the manufacturing operation from American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) in October 2019. Just two months later, the plant achieved its standalone ISO 9001:2015 certification.

To learn more about Cloyes and its manufacturing operations, visit cloyes.com/manufacturing.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Pennzoil Offers ILSAC GF-6 Compliant Motor Oils

JEGS Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick For GM 4L60E

Aeromotive Phantom Series Drop-In Fuel Pump For Mustangs

OTC Offers Ford, Lincoln And Mercury Specialty Tools

Advertisement

on

Cloyes Supplies Crankshaft Sprocket For 2020 Corvette

on

SMP Releases 230 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

on

Openbay Unveils New Automotive Service App

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Forged PowerPak Piston Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Gates Donates More Than $535,000 To COVID-19 Response

Products: Cloyes Supplies Crankshaft Sprocket For 2020 Corvette

News: Aftermarket Associations Oppose ‘Cash For Clunkers’

News: NGK Receives 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

Video: VIDEO: How To Find Component-Level Wiring Diagrams Faster

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros
Connect