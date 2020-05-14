Cloyes Supplies Crankshaft Sprocket For 2020 Corvette

At the 155,000-square-foot Cloyes manufacturing plant in Paris, Arkansas, highly-skilled employees manufacture machined powertrain gears, sprockets and idler assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket, marine and high-performance applications. Today, employees at the Cloyes plant are manufacturing an essential engine component for one the most sought-after vehicles: the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8. Often referred to as the “mid-engine Corvette,” the 2020 model delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, making it the most powerful production Stingray ever, according to General Motors (GM).

Cloyes’ contribution to the newly-redesigned vehicle is a LT2 Crankshaft Sprocket. The sprocket is manufactured from SAE 1144 billet steel and has a 22-tooth cut to the ISO-606 Roller Sprocket specification. The sprocket teeth are induction-hardened for durability, and the sprocket has a custom six-tooth involute spline on the front hub to drive the oil pump impeller.

“The receipt of this business reconfirms the level of quality, reliability and capability that Cloyes offers its global automotive OE and aftermarket customers,” said Steve Fairbanks, vice president of manufacturing for Cloyes. “All Cloyes products are extensively tested and verified to ensure that they meet OE specifications. With a deep-seated commitment to customer success, Cloyes drives innovation and manufactures products that enhance engine performance and provide peace of mind to manufacturers, drivers, and professional technicians.”

After opening its Paris manufacturing plant in 1963, Cloyes successfully regained ownership of the manufacturing operation from American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) in October 2019. Just two months later, the plant achieved its standalone ISO 9001:2015 certification.

To learn more about Cloyes and its manufacturing operations, visit cloyes.com/manufacturing.