Cloyes Gear and Products has introduced timing chain water pump kits.

Designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides and water pumps, Cloyes timing chain water pump kits provide professional technicians and do-it-yourself customers with a complete repair solution, according to the company.

“The addition of chain-driven water pumps to our timing chain kits is a natural next step for Cloyes,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “With water pumps failing more frequently than timing chains, we’re now giving our customers the opportunity to replace these components concurrently, which can reduce comebacks and additional labor fees for the consumer.”

Timing-chain-driven water pumps always should be replaced at the same time as the timing chain to reduce warranties, customer comebacks and preserve long-term system performance. Water pump replacement rates are nearly eight times higher than timing chain replacement rates, according to the Auto Care Association. Replacement rates reflect the percentage of cars that had a relevant part replaced or service performed during a sample year.

The first two timing chain water pump kits from Cloyes are for General Motors 2.0, 2.2 and 2.4-liter Ecotec engines and cover nearly 4 million vehicles in operation in North America. In 2019, Cloyes will complete development of additional timing chain water pump kits for a wide range of popular applications in the North American market, the company said.