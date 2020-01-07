Cloyes Increases VIO Coverage By 51 Million In North America

Through new-product development, customer requests and building new kits with existing components, Cloyes added 131 part numbers to its product catalog in 2019.

The new parts, consisting of timing-chain and timing-belt kits and components, add 51 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) coverage and 507 million parts-in-operation (PIO) coverage.

Cloyes’ aggressive product expansion in 2019 also included the launch of variable-valve timing-chain kits and timing-chain water-pump kits.

“Cloyes has been designing, manufacturing and distributing every component of timing-drive systems for more than 99 years,” said Jason Thompson, vice present of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “And 2019 was a very successful year for us regarding new-product development and new-product introductions. We will carry that momentum right into 2020 with new-product launches in the first quarter of the year.”

By mapping existing part numbers to new applications, Cloyes also added coverage of nearly 46 million PIO in 2019. The company’s expertise in the timing category, combined with a clear understanding of today’s technicians and vehicles, enables Cloyes to provide reliable parts and information to the market, the company said.

“The product management and content team at Cloyes continues to enhance our catalog by conducting research, validating and adding any missing parts to the catalog,” said Johnny Thao, director of product management for Cloyes. “This OE-focused research along with feedback from our customers allows us to develop a more complete catalog to reduce lost sales for our distribution partners.”