Cloyes Expands Variable Valve Timing Chain Kit Product Line

Kits and components provide coverage for 5.4 million vehicles in operation.
on

Cloyes has announced the expansion of its Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Chain Kit product line. The newest kit from Cloyes is for General Motors (GM) 2.8-liter, 3.0-liter, and 3.6-liter V6 engines, often referred to as the GM High Feature engine (HFV6) and provides coverage for more than 5.4 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO). Ranging from 2007-2019, the kits and components are available for popular makes and models such as Cadillac CTS, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Impala, GMC Acadia and more. 

“VVT components are naturally part of the timing system and it makes sense for Cloyes to offer VVT system components that work with our current timing system components,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “Cloyes’ expertise in modern timing systems, combined with its manufacturing and quality standards, resulted in the company developing VVT actuators and solenoids that work as good as or better than OE units in the most demanding applications.”

Cloyes VVT Chain Kits offer technicians a complete repair solution for higher mileage vehicles. These kits are designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides, VVT solenoids and VVT actuators, also known as cam phasers. Cloyes parts are CAD designed and manufactured using premium materials. Each part is extensively tested and measured for function, fitment, and durability to ensure optimal performance. 

VVT solenoids are 100% tested during production, according to Cloyes. Test parameters include fitment, leakage, maximum oil flow, and holding duty cycle. Components also are put through real-world testing environments. 

VVT sprockets are 100% tested during production. Test parameters include adjustable angle, leakage, locking pin functionality and friction. Cloyes said components also are put through real-world testing environments.

Timing system replacement is typically performed due to the detection of unstable operation. In that situation, and even in preventative maintenance situations, stress is experienced by all the timing system components. For these reasons, and the fact that timing component cost is a fraction of the labor costs required to replace the components, it is recommended to replace all components when making the repair.

For more information about Cloyes VVT Chain Kits, visit cloyes.com/stock-replacement/variable-valve-timing-chain-kits.

