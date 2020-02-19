Cloyes Expands Timing Drive Systems Product Range

As Cloyes continues its focus on the market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company today announced it has expanded its product range for European vehicles with the addition of multiple new timing kits and components.

Cloyes’ new timing components and kits for European applications provide coverage for multiple popular makes, such as Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen, Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Toyota, Ford and Peugeot. Over the coming months, Cloyes also is developing new timing kits and components for Audi, Fiat, BMW, Kia, Hyundai, Opel and Renault vehicles.

“Cloyes is excited to expand its global product offering and well-known brand in the North American aftermarket with enhanced coverage for European applications,” said Brian Wheeler, vice president of business development and marketing for Cloyes. “As the competitive aftermarket business in Europe and the Middle East continues to grow, it is vital that we engineer and unveil timing chain products to support our customers based in the European and Middle Eastern markets.”

Cloyes offers one of the most complete lines in the timing category, with focus on the timing chain system. Recent innovations from Cloyes’ engineers have led to the release of timing chain water pump kits and variable valve timing chain kits. Cloyes also has a long-standing presence in the high-performance business, having introduced the original Race True Roller Timing Set in 1970.

“While the car parcs may be different in the European and Middle Eastern markets than that of the North American market, Cloyes’ service to its customers will remain the same. Our teams will continue to analyze market data and trends to provide reliable parts and relevant information to the markets we serve,” added Wheeler.