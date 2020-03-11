Cloyes Expands Timing Chain Water Pump Kit Line

With focus on increased coverage and continued service to its customers, Cloyes recently announced the expansion of its timing chain water pump kit product line. The three new kits from Cloyes are for Nissan, Infiniti and Suzuki 3.5-liter and 4.0-liter V6 engine applications, including 2002 – 2019 350Z, Altima, Equator, G35, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Quest, Xterra and more. These kits provide coverage for 3 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) in North America.

Designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides and water pumps, Cloyes timing chain water pump kits provide professional technicians and do-it-yourself customers with a complete repair solution.

“The Cloyes engineering and product development team is excited to continue our water pump development program,” said Jason Thompson, VP of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “With water pumps failing more frequently than timing chains, we continue to follow our complete kit strategy and give our customers the opportunity to replace these components concurrently, which can reduce comebacks and additional labor fees for the consumer.”

Cloyes water pumps are tested in a full operational RPM range with eight different test parameters, including torque, flow, outlet pressure, temperature, inlet pressure, axis power, efficiency and lift.

Timing chain-driven water pumps should always be replaced at the same time as the timing chain to reduce warranties, customer comebacks and preserve long-term system performance. Water pump replacement rates are nearly eight times higher than timing chain replacement rates, according to the Auto Care Association.

“While many repair manuals suggest replacing only the water pump or tensioner on these applications, Cloyes always recommends replacing all related components to ensure a trouble-free repair,” added Thompson.